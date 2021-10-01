LOOK: Khanyi Mbau 'returns from the salon', reunites with boyfriend in Dubai

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has returned to Dubai. The star flew back to the United Arab Emirates this week much to the excitement of her boyfriend, Zimbabwean born businessman Kudzai Mushonga.

Taking to Instagram, Khanyi posted a picture of her passport with a first-class plane ticket while waiting for her flight to take off at the airport. She also switched off the comment section on her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) When she landed in Dubai, she got a welcome fit for a queen.

Kudzai, who has confessed his love for Khanyi to the masses, made a stop at Cartier before getting Khanyi from the airport. Kudzai shared a video on his Instagram Stories. See below:

Kudzai welcomes back Khanyi Mbau in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/BfZCnHscP6 — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) October 1, 2021 In August Khanyi and Kudzai made headlines after he suggested that Khanyi was missing in Dubai. He said he had dropped Khanyi off at a salon and planned to pick her up when she was done, which never happened. He posted a video of himself looking for Khanyi but was unable to find her.

A few hours later, Terrence revealed that the “Abomama” star had returned to South Africa, along with other details of their relationship. Upon her return, Khanyi reached the top of the trends list after a video of her singing went viral. The video was not a hit on social media because of the stars vocal abilities or lack thereof, but because of the contents of the very catchy lyrics.

Seen dancing in a white dress while walking across the service bar at a Johannesburg restaurant, Khanyi sings “leave the man in Dubai” to a crowd that is cheering her on. She then goes on to sing: “Leave and then come back.” Last month Khanyi suggested that the couple would work on their issues.