LOOK: Khanyi Mbau shows her deep love for Kudzai Mushonga with new ink

It’s no secret that local actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau is madly in love with Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga. She has been open with her followers and fans about just how much of a “gone girl” she is when it comes to her relationship.

Story continues below Advertisement

Getting your partner’s name inked has become quite the love language with many individuals making that life-long decision in the name of love, some living to regret it as relationships went south. After getting Mushonga’s name inked on her upper thigh, Mbau has now become one of those lovestruck celebs. Taking to her Instagram account, Mbau shared a picture that showed off her banging body and her ode to her man.

She captioned her picture “Since I was 17 did I lie? Did I lie?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) Mbau and her man seem to be in a good place. Well, a much better place than they were when Mushonga went on social media looking for his love. Last September, the couple caused quite a stir when Mushonga said Mbau was missing in Dubai. He said he had dropped her off at a salon and planned to pick her up when she was done, which never happened.

Story continues below Advertisement

He posted a video of himself looking for Mbau and said he was unable to find her. A few hours later, Mushonga revealed that the “Abomama” star had returned to South Africa. Since the whirlwind drama, the couple have gone from strength to strength, with Mbau becoming a regular visitor to Dubai where her man resides.

Story continues below Advertisement