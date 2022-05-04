LOOK: Khanyi Mbau unveils extravagant tombstone for her late father

Actress Khanyi Mbau pulled out all the stops for her late father Menzi Mchunu's tombstone unveiling. Khanyi and her close family members recently got together to honour their late father, with a fitting celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Khanyi shared images from the day and also shared her appreciation to those who made the day a success. Khanyi explained that she was in awe of how everything had worked out for the unveiling, which is why she had to dedicate a few posts to all those who made it possible. Among the pictures Khanyi shared was an image of the extravagant tombstone, which has a picture of her father, who passed away in September 2020.

Icebolethu Funerals are the ones who brought Khanyi's “outlandish ideas” for the tombstone to life. “@icebogroup where do I start, I came to you with a need and an extravagant request at the last minute and you came through with your busy schedule assigned a team for that was at my back and call,” Khanyi said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) The reality TV star also dedicated a post to Nono Events, who have become one of the go-to decor companies for Mzansi celebrities. Nono Events was behind the recent TV wedding on “The Queen”, between characters Harriet and Hector.

“@nono_events the queen of decor you always come through. With the most elegant set up. I can’t imagine any event with out you. Thank you,” said Khanyi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) Since her father’s passing, Khanyi and her siblings have made sure to keep his memory alive, by celebrating him in various ways. On his heavenly birthday in December, the family held a celebration in his honour.