LOOK: Khanyi Mbau's half naked picture gets fans flustered
If there is one thing Khanyi Mbau loves giving her fans, it's the shock factor.
The media personality is known for being over the top and very unapologetic about her life choices.
We are talking about someone who lightened their skin and was as open about it like an open book.
So when Khanyi decides to do anything, it shouldn't shock us right? Wrong. The former Metro FM host certainly shocked the streets of social media on Monday when she posted a picture of herself that left very little to the imagination.
Dressed in just black underwear, Khanyi is seen posing next to a bed and the underwear she is wearing just about covers her nether regions.
She captioned the picture: "Moisturise, Hydrate, Rest, Repeat".
Moisturizer, hydrate , rest. REPEAT!
Look at reactions on Twitter:
Shoot your shot mate. You won't die brother, this is Khanyi not Kelly. I understand the confusion though pic.twitter.com/ADDFilANfa— Shawn (@Clerence_Baloyi) April 6, 2020
A g-string goes the other way— Natasha (@dramadelinquent) April 6, 2020
Are you okay Khanyi? pic.twitter.com/NY5s7PgiHa— UJOBE 🐼 (@SimMondie) April 6, 2020
You are sanitizing my soul with your hotness🔥🔥🔥🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/SpyJdMobrD— Devil's Advocate (@linc_smash) April 6, 2020
I know y'all zoomed in pic.twitter.com/jkZspzBVYO— 🏀Durant Burner1️⃣ (@BrandonKureya) April 6, 2020