LOOK: Khanyi Mbau's half naked picture gets fans flustered

The media personality is known for being over the top and very unapologetic about her life choices.

We are talking about someone who lightened their skin and was as open about it like an open book. If there is one thing Khanyi Mbau loves giving her fans, it's the shock factor.





So when Khanyi decides to do anything, it shouldn't shock us right? Wrong. The former Metro FM host certainly shocked the streets of social media on Monday when she posted a picture of herself that left very little to the imagination.





Dressed in just black underwear, Khanyi is seen posing next to a bed and the underwear she is wearing just about covers her nether regions.





She captioned the picture: "Moisturise, Hydrate, Rest, Repeat".













The picture has more than 65 000 likes on Instagram and celebrities like Bonang Matheba and Somizi Mhlongo commented on the picture.