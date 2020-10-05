LOOK: Khaya Dladla gets engaged

Actor Khaya Dladla will be walking down the aisle soon. The former “Uzalo” star and Gagasi FM host got engaged over the weekend and shared the news on Instagram. In a video of the surprise proposal by Khaya’s long-term boyfriend Mercutio Buthelezi, Khaya is seen speechless. The proposal took place at the Ocean Reef Hotel in Zinkwazi, on the Dolphin Coast, north of Durban. Khaya wore a purple suit and white heels while Mercutio sported a black suit.

Khaya later posted a picture saying “So he proposed and I SAID YES”.

Celebrity friends of the couple posted congratulatory messages on social media.

“I can't wait to host u (you) for a celebration party,” said Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

Former “Top Billing” presenter Ayanda Thabethe said: “So happy for you guys!”

Last week, Khaya also shared a sweet post on Instagram showing off a bouquet of roses from Mercutio, captioning the post: “It's official... We are definitely Not "Love Lives Here" anymore😜. Phela manje love resides in us....... We are now "Loves Natural Habitat". Thank you my Shenge @mercutio_buthelezi.”

The news of Khaya’s engagement is a relief after the star’s battle with Covid-19 earlier this year.

In July, Khaya wrote this about the recovery process:

“I'm living proof of beating Covid-19. 14 days of isolation have been a journey of introspection, new habits, and (the) return of some old ones.

“This journey has been an emotional and psychological battle. The day people understand the power of mind, the better. As soon as your mind tells your lungs you can't breathe … you will not breathe. As soon as your mind tells your body you are dying … You will die.”