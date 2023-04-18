LOOK: Khutso Theledi is off the market: ‘Does the ring make me look engaged?’

Over the weekend, Metro FM radio presenter Khutso Theledi went away with her Italian partner and returned as an engaged woman. Taking to Instagram, Theledi shared pictures and video of her engagement, which took place at the beautiful Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort, Mozambique.

“I am his and he is mine … Does the ring make me look engaged, cause I’m honestly still taking it all in,” she captioned one of her posts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by кнυтѕσ тнєℓє∂ι (@khutsotheledi) On Monday, During her Metro FM show, “Break Away with Khutso Theledi”, she explained that her partner planned everything to a T. The Mpumalanga-born star met her partner after he slid into her DMs and, at first, she wasn’t sure if he was serious.

“I asked a mutual friend if he was serious because I was shocked. At the time, I had been single for so long. And yet here we are! I’m very happy with my Italian man, who is a few years younger than me; I absolutely love him,” she told “True Love”. Theledi’s Instagram posts were filled with messages congratulating her on her engagement. In a follow-up post, the radio host expressed her feelings on finding love in her partner and thanked everyone for their kind messages.