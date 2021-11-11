LOOK: King Monada finally unveils his R1.5 million mansion

The “Malwedhe" hitmaker took to social media this week to share the exciting news with fans.

He posted the picture of the newly constructed double story mansion, with a caption: “Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve🥺🔥🥂🍾. That's my house💚🥂🍾💃🏽🕺🏽😊💯”

That's my house💚🥂🍾💃🏽🕺🏽😊💯 pic.twitter.com/tKGjw2uPT3 — KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) November 10, 2021

Fans and fellow musicians including Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and DJ Msoja congratulated Monada on his great milestone.

This comes after Monada had sparked rumours that he may be experiencing financial strains, which is understandable, taking into account that the entertainment industry has been hit the hardest by the lockdown restrictions.