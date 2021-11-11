LOOK: King Monada finally unveils his R1.5 million mansion
Record producer and musician King Monada finally unveiled his six-bedroom mansion in rural Limpopo.
The “Malwedhe" hitmaker took to social media this week to share the exciting news with fans.
He posted the picture of the newly constructed double story mansion, with a caption: “Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve🥺🔥🥂🍾. That's my house💚🥂🍾💃🏽🕺🏽😊💯”
Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve🥺🔥🥂🍾— KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) November 10, 2021
That's my house💚🥂🍾💃🏽🕺🏽😊💯 pic.twitter.com/tKGjw2uPT3
Fans and fellow musicians including Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and DJ Msoja congratulated Monada on his great milestone.
This comes after Monada had sparked rumours that he may be experiencing financial strains, which is understandable, taking into account that the entertainment industry has been hit the hardest by the lockdown restrictions.
He tweeted: “Ba txeri koloi🙄😬🙆♂️tjo ke boela maotong🚶🏾♂️ yenngwe etlo re bolayang ke dikoloto, (alluding that his car was repossessed and he may be drowning in debts).
Ba txeri koloi🙄😬🙆♂️tjo ke boela maotong🚶🏾♂️ yenngwe etlo re bolayang ke dikoloto😂🤣— KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) October 21, 2021
Monada was responding to a tweet after a fan asked if one of his cars were indeed repossessed.
In 2020, Monada revealed that he was building a luxury home for his two wives right in front of his mother’s house in his home village outside of Tzaneen.
The six-bedroom mansion is said to cost around R1.5 million.
The mansion is an addition to his fleet of luxurious cars.
Meanwhile, fellow Limpopo-born star Makhadzi recently bought his own new home. At age 25, the star has already bought four houses.
“The first time I entered my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself.
He shared that he built a house for his grandmother, and one each for his parents who had separated, before getting his own dream home.
Monada has been captivating South Africa since he released his single “Ska Bora Moreki.”
And since then he’s been dropping hit after hit, including “Malwedhe”, “Ghanama” and “Yaka”.