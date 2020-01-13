Yolanda Vilakazi, Khai Vilakazi and Kwesta. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Kwesta took his family on holiday to Zanzibar, Tanzania following his busy festive season. 

The "Vur Vai" hitmaker jetted off last week, and like many celebrities and musicians, only took his time off after December. 

Taking to his Instagram, Kwesta shared pictures and videos from his holiday with his wife Yolanda Vilakazi and daughter Khai Vilakazi at the Bluebay Resorts & Spa, giving everyone a look into the family soaking up the tropical sun and exploring the popular island destination. 

@khai.vilakazi (King Khai) and her servants.

@yonessalvv @khai.vilakazi Skeem saminayza 👊🏾

The "Ngud" rapper is not the only Mzansi celebrity to go on a tropical holiday in January. 

Riky Rick recently took his family to Bali, Indonesia and DJ Zinhle is currently in Mauritius with Pearl Thusi.