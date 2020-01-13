Local rapper Kwesta took his family on holiday to Zanzibar, Tanzania following his busy festive season.
The "Vur Vai" hitmaker jetted off last week, and like many celebrities and musicians, only took his time off after December.
Taking to his Instagram, Kwesta shared pictures and videos from his holiday with his wife Yolanda Vilakazi and daughter Khai Vilakazi at the Bluebay Resorts & Spa, giving everyone a look into the family soaking up the tropical sun and exploring the popular island destination.