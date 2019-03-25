Mr and Mrs Vilakazi. Picture: Instagram

Local hip hop star Kwesta, real name Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi married his long-time partner Yolanda Mvelase over the weekend. The couple had an intimate white wedding surrounded by family and close friends - including media personality Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha and her rapper boyfriend hip-hop Reason, JR and his partner Tshepi Vundla and KiD X, with Vusi Nova and Ringo Madlingozi serenading the guests.

Though the “Spirit” hitmaker hasn’t posted photographs of his big day, the new Mrs Vilakazi, took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her hubby.

Sharing a photographer of the newlyweds, with Kwesta looking dapper in a white and black tux and she donning a long strapless white wedding gown, Yolanda wrote: “Yesterday I married my best friend. So many people to thank, I’ll get through it I promise. For now I just want to thank my husband for choosing me. I love you Mr Vilakazi. @kwestadakar,” she wrote.

See all the pictures and videos below:



