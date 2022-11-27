LOOK: LaConco debuts hot bod: ‘The aim is not to be slim’

Reality TV star and businesswoman Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco is celebrating her newly transformed hot body. Taking to her Instagram and Twitter recently, “The Real House of Durban” star shared a stunning photograph of herself in a fiery red and white figure-hugging dress that accentuated her beautiful curves.

Sharing her wellness and fitness journey, LaConco wrote: “It's been three years since I tried to lose weight and stay healthy. I have to say it is difficult and uncomfortable.” “I no longer eat for flavour, but I consume what my body needs. I’ve been on a nutrition guide, gym, skin care, colon hydrotherapy, vitamin supplements and lipo.” LaConco admitted that it was not an easy journey but it was worth every penny.

The star went on to remind women not to be afraid to invest in themselves. “The favour of God has been upon me, to have the ability to invest in myself, by myself this is just the beginning of reaping wonderful fruits. These images are proof of how great things take time.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonkanyiso Conco (@_laconco) Celebrities fans including Unathi Nkayi, Basetsana Kumalo, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Dawn Thandeka King, Kefilwe Mabote, Gugu Gumede and Anele Mdoda, flooded LaConco’s comments section with messages of love and well wishes.

“You look phenomenal and it’s radiating from the inside. It’s a very difficult journey because we have to be honest about how we feel about food and when and why we consume it. “For you to write what you have means you’re in control and IT SHOWS through your smile which reaches your eyes. Here’s to you QUEEN♥️ Woaw,” said former “Idols SA” judge Unathi Nkayi. “You look sensational dear one! Umlilo 🔥🔥🔥,” commented former Miss South Africa and TV producer Basetsana Kumalo.

“You look so good,” wrote 947 presenter Anele Mdoda. “My friend, I’m literally screaming 😱 🔥🔥🔥🔥 you look soooooo amazing. I’m so happy for you. Waze wamuhle 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” commented “Skeem Saam” actress Inno Sadiki. “Mngeeee😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥you look amazing 😍😍😍,” added “Diep City” star Dawn Thandeka King.

Meanwhile, “The Real House of Durban“ is making international waves following its recent debut on Bravo TV. The glitz, glamour and drama that is served on the first season of #RHOD has seemingly won the hearts of many American viewers including reality TV commentator and comedienne Diamond, who gave the show her stamp of approval on her TikTok video that went viral. Watch the video below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@diamondofcomedy/video/7167803249242737963?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7148696034011547141 This comes after Bravo TV’s announcement on November 11, that “The Real Housewives of Durban” will be airing on Fridays, giving the international audience a front-row seat in the lives and homes of some of Mzansi’s rich and famous housewives. In a statement shared with IOL Entertainment, “The Real Housewives of Durban” executive producer, Sam Kelly, from Let It Rain Productions, expressed how proud they were over the reality show going international. “We’re very excited that ‘RHODurban’ is airing on Bravo. We’re particularly excited about the response that the series is getting, and we love the fact that everyone is excited about the Durban franchise and its cast.