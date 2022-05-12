LOOK: Lady Du's dad 'apologises’ after viral video rant

Not too long ago, DJ Choc, who is Lady Du's father, put out a scathing video in which he criticised his daughter for claiming she had grown up poor. In part of the video, he said: “I don't know what Lady Du is talking about when she says she grew up poor. I worked hard and did everything for her in the world.”

He continued: “She then went and h*** around and ate money with all these men, and she continues to spend money on these men. What is she doing now? “She did not grow up poor. She had everything she needed. She is who she is because of me. In his "apology" statement shared on his Instagram, he explained that the video was originally sent to a family member and was not meant for social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chocs Pro (@djchocsa) “Following the claims made by my daughter, I shot the video and shared it with a family member to vent my frustrations regarding a story purported by Lady Du about her childhood. The claims are unfounded and baseless,” he wrote. “My intention wasn't to cause any harm or engage in the social media drama that ensued," he added. “My intention was to clarify and shed light on the matter. However, I do acknowledge that matters could have been handled better on my end, and for that, I deeply apologise.”

