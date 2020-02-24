LOOK: Lasizwe and Somizi make up after their fallout









Somizi Mhlongo and Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram

Lasizwe penned an emotional letter to media personality, Somizi Mhlongo after the two made up. In a post shared on his Instagram account on Monday morning, Lasizwe spoke about falling out with Somizi, and how difficult the situation has been for him.

The post comes after the two were seen at the MTV Base Day celebrations over the weekend at Altitude Beach Club in Fourways, Johannesburg.





"Having a fallout with you was one of the most emotional situations I had to go through. What broke my heart was that our fallout was based over people’s opinions about our relationship", the post read.





Lasizwe further said that Somizi was someone he always looked up to and that he saw him as an industry father.





"We used to have our long chats over the phone which I dearly missed and after a few years of not talking I must say that hit me hard. But I’m glad we had our talk and ironed out our issues. I’m SO looking forward to building a much more stronger bond and great memories with you."





Although Lasizwe was not invited to Somizi's wedding, he said that when he watched it he cried.





"Your wedding looks like a dream. I watched it and baby cried a bit because I can see you finally found love and being loved suits you. Somizi, you are loved and you are love."



