LOOK: Lasizwe and Somizi make up after their fallout
View this post on Instagram
@somizi Having a fallout with you was one of the most emotional situations I had to go through. What broke my heart was that our fallout was based over people’s opinions about our relationship. To me you’ve always been someone I’ve always looked up to, someone I called an industry Father ❤🙌🏾. We used to have our long chats over the phone which I dearly missed and after a few years of not talking I must say that hit me hard. But I’m glad we had our talk and ironed out our issues. I’m SO looking forward to building a much more stronger bond and great memories with you. PS: Your wedding looks like a dream. I watched it and baby cried a bit because I can see you finally found love and being loved suits you ❤. Somizi, you are loved and you are love. Love, Lasizwe
A post shared by Lasizwe ( Babes Wamaleyvels ) (@lasizwe) on