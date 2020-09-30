LOOK: Lasizwe gets tongues wagging again with his new smile

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Less than a week after burying his father, social media star Lasizwe is showing off his new smile. The “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” star posted a series of pictures of himself captioned, “I think I found my smile again! Happiness looks great on me.” I think I found my smile again! Happiness looks great on me. pic.twitter.com/lih5r6futu — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 29, 2020 Lasizwe found himself trending again following the post. Many Twitter users asked why he was still on social media after he said he would be taking a break from it. Earlier this month he had many in shock when he revealed that he had spent R150 000 on dental work.

At the time he took to Twitter to complain about an expensive appointment to fix his teeth and asked fans what would they do with that kind of moolah.

“I just became lightheaded same time! My dentist, Dr Smile just debited R150K from account for my veneers he had installed on Friday! Angikho right mara what can we say?”

He explained that he had saved up for close to six months to get the procedure.

See reactions below:

I was also wondering... pic.twitter.com/5VDgwvTxg1 — Kgomotso Madibeng (@motso_tso) September 29, 2020

grief comes in waves..one minute u good..then out of nowhere boom tears, its a healing process — Dineo Mke (@Neo107) September 29, 2020

I thought you was deactivating all your accounts pic.twitter.com/gOfrvzNmWS — Phumyfied (@Phumyfied24) September 30, 2020

yoh mfethu😢😔💔💔💔 — king Monada's👑 (@NtombiyakwaZulu) September 29, 2020

Lasizwe ruffled feathers this past weekend when he posted images of himself at his father, taxi boss Menzi Mcunu’s funeral.

The YouTuber posted images of himself crying, visibly upset and in one picture he is seen being held by family members.

The star also wore a full white outfit, which was inspired by Billy Porter's Emmy Awards outfit, which also became a topic of discussion for social media users. But one of the biggest takeaways from the images was the set of claw rings he sported on his left hand.