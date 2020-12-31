LOOK: Lasizwe graces the cover of Previdar Pride Edition III

Reality TV star Lasizwe graced the cover of Previdar Pride Edition III. In the glossy third pride edition captured by Neville Dikgomo, the YouTuber is seen wearing a ruffled dress by Lunar paired with stylish boots from Tommy Hilfiger. His make-up consists of pearl eyebrows and silver lips and was done by Tshego Rams. In an interview with Khotso Rambo, Lasizwe spoke about the mark he would like to leave. He said: “The goal in the future is inspiring little kids to create their paths and not waiting for a production to find you and ultimately box you.

“One day I want people to remember me as an icon; as a force of change; as someone who dared to dream!”

This year has been a bad one for most people due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, there were still memorable moments and for Lasizwe, being recognised internationally by MTV is one of his biggest career highlights.

“The biggest highlight of my career has to be reaching the heights I have reached at the young age of 22.

“I have accomplished so much yet there is still so much ahead of my journey. I am being recognised internationally by MTV and many global brands. I will forever cherish this because this means my work is being recognized and noticed."

He also spoke about the least desirable moments.

He said: "The least memorable moments in my career are that I will always be critiqued, and people will always discriminate against me.

“People will always tell me how to live my life which is an unpleasant experience.”

For this issue, Lasziwe was styled by Thaio Lekhanya.

Here are some of his best looks.