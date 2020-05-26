EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram
Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram

LOOK: Lasizwe reveals first pictures of his ‘daughter’

Reality TV star and YouTuber Lasizwe shares first pictures of his "daughter", leaving tweeps confused, yet again. 

Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, the “doting dad” shared a snap of himself with his daughter, along with a heartwarming caption: "The best gift I could ever ask for, I love my daughter so much! #DaddysGirl."

While fans started to probe about the baby, the 21-year-old social media sensation, hit back with a firm statement, he said: ”Jeezzz, Guys! I didn’t make a mistake when I was writing the caption.

This is not the first time, Lasizwe, who is popularly known for his YouTube skits, sparked rumours about being a father.

In March, the star shared an image of himself carrying a newborn baby in his arms on social media. "Thank you for choosing me to be your father," he captioned the post.

At the time, the news of Lasizwe becoming a “father” garnered mixed reactions and Twitter is once again baffled by this latest post. 

Is this a publicity stunt or will Lasizwe soon be celebrating his first Father's Day? The jury is still out on this.

Nonetheless, fans started flooding Lasizwe’s timeline with congratulatory messages.

 Serious? You have a baby? 😩😩😩👏❤️She's so cute😫

