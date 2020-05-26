LOOK: Lasizwe reveals first pictures of his ‘daughter’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Reality TV star and YouTuber Lasizwe shares first pictures of his "daughter", leaving tweeps confused, yet again. Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, the “doting dad” shared a snap of himself with his daughter, along with a heartwarming caption: "The best gift I could ever ask for, I love my daughter so much! #DaddysGirl."

The best gift I could ever ask for, I love my daughter so much! pic.twitter.com/ehUi7QBJCH — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) May 26, 2020

While fans started to probe about the baby, the 21-year-old social media sensation, hit back with a firm statement, he said: ”Jeezzz, Guys! I didn’t make a mistake when I was writing the caption.

Geez, guys! I didn’t make a mistake when I was writing the caption — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) May 26, 2020

This is not the first time, Lasizwe, who is popularly known for his YouTube skits, sparked rumours about being a father.

In March, the star shared an image of himself carrying a newborn baby in his arms on social media. "Thank you for choosing me to be your father," he captioned the post.

At the time, the news of Lasizwe becoming a “father” garnered mixed reactions and Twitter is once again baffled by this latest post.



Is this a publicity stunt or will Lasizwe soon be celebrating his first Father's Day? The jury is still out on this.

Nonetheless, fans started flooding Lasizwe’s timeline with congratulatory messages.

M confused now — NakedShaz (@NakedShaz) May 26, 2020

Serious? You have a baby? 😩😩😩👏❤️She's so cute😫

— Ntandoyenkosi Ngonyama (@NtandoyenkosiP7) May 26, 2020

Daddy's lookalike ♥️

Already has your personality, i can see that through her facial expression ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Angel September (@angie_sept) May 26, 2020