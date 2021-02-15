LOOK: Lasizwe shows off his new boyfriend

If all the red roses, red outfits and red coloured gifts were not obvious enough, Sunday was Valentine’s Day. And judging by the conversations about the day on social media, it was one for the books. While many enjoyed romantic dinners and picnics, social media star Lasizwe Dambuza used the day of love to reveal he was in a relationship. He has never posted pictures of his romantic partner before. Taking to social media, the “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” star posted a string of pictures of himself and his unnamed bae.

In one picture, the duo is sitting at a restaurant with Dambuza holding his boyfriend’s face. He captioned it: “Sing with me “Valentine’s is coming, Wheres your boyfriend? You are sitting at home! LONELLLLYYYY!!!!”

In another picture, Lasizwe is being carried by his new bae. “One day you will also be like us but for now enjoy being single”, he wrote in the caption.

While the star reached the top of the trends list, many of his followers and celebrity peers congratulated him on finding love.

Zozibini Tunzi, Ayanda Thabethe, Simz Ngema, Langa Mavuso, DJ Zinhle and Thuli Phongolo all wished the new couple well.

Lasizwe made headlines in 2019 when he announced he was dating actor Cedric Fourie.

While Fourie never confirmed if the two were romantically linked, he did say he was good friends with Lasizwe and considered himself an LGBTQIA+ cishet ally.