LOOK: Lasizwe's pictures from his dad's funeral ruffles feathers on social media

Reality television star Lasizwe Dambuza ruffled feathers this past weekend when he posted images of himself at his father, taxi boss Menzi Mcunu’s funeral. You might ask why pictures of himself would create a stir on social media, and rightfully so, however, these were not regular pictures. The YouTuber posted images of himself crying, visibly upset and in one picture he is seen being held by family members. The star also wore a full white outfit, which was inspired by Billy Porter's Emmy Awards outfit, which also became a topic of discussion for social media users. But one of the biggest takeaways from the images was the set of claw rings he sported on his left hand. Taking to Twitter, Lasizwe posted the images and said: “RIP Dad, till we meet again... tell my mom I said I’ll be okay, thank you for raising a dynamite!”

RIP Dad, till we meet again... tell my mom I said I'll be okay, thank you for raising a dynamite! #RIPDad

Soon after posting the pictures, the star reached the top of the trends list.

While many felt that he should have not posted the images, he hit back saying that he could do what he wanted to.

“Some people tend to forget we mourn differently and life isn’t a group assignment. If I choose to mourn on social media respect my wishes... isocial media yam le!”

But why would you post pictures of you grieving, crying? Social media has killed the youth 😭

Everything one does must be filmed? Even crying at your parent's funeral?

Come on Lasizwe — Vincent (@Da_Vince2) September 26, 2020

Bullying Lasizwe on social media after his Dad's funeral really shows how trash some people are



So revolting — Natasha (@dramadelinquent) September 26, 2020

The question is ... "Is Lasizwe's loss different & unique from the rest of us ?"



Everyone here has once lost a loved one .



A funeral venue is not a show off playground . The boy was bragging with tears .



Our youth generation is messed up .



Bathong ! Stop fueling garbage! pic.twitter.com/MWilJLCvae — It Will End In Tears (@MmamorutiFS) September 26, 2020

Lasizwe is being made of fun of....for mourning his father. Kanti people aren't allowed to cry at their loved ones funeral? Yal are weird and pathetic

Lasizwe’s father died last week.

At the time Lasizwe and his sister, media personality Khanyi Mbau announced the news.

The “Fake It Till You Make It“ star first broke the news and posted two pictures of him and his father with the caption: ”My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. “I am numb and so confused! I am shattered!! first my mom now my dad!

“I don’t know how to feel!!! Like how does one say ’My parents are deceased!’ like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead!”