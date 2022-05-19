LOOK: Leanne Manas receives National Order of Merit from French Embassy

Veteran news anchor Leanne Manas has been bestowed a prestigious award for her contribution in media and journalism, and her humanitarian work with refugees, by the French Embassy. Manas, who is currently trending on Twitter, received the Knight of the French National Order Merit Award, for being one of the leading voices in journalism.

“Thank you Ambassador for the honour and to President @EmmanuelMacron. I am truly humbled by this incredible accolade 🙏🇫🇷🇿🇦,” tweeted @LeanneManas. Thank you Ambassador for the honour and to President @EmmanuelMacron. I am truly humbled by this incredible accolade 🙏🇫🇷🇿🇦 https://t.co/OXz5JTdhnb — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) May 18, 2022 Manas has been a popular face on TV that millions of South Africans still wake up to every morning. Speaking to ‘SAfm’s’ Aldrin Sampear, Manas said she is still trying to “sink it all in”. “As you know, when working in the media, you never get thanked for anything you do, you more get into trouble than get thanked, so to be recognised and applauded for the work that I have done over the last couple of years is just amazing.

“What an honour, absolutely amazing,” she said. She described her career, that she so dearly loves, as ever-evolving. “From where I started in the field of financial journalism and then moving into current affairs, then starting on a platform like ‘Morning Live’. South Africa, as a country, has evolved so much ... It’s almost like I have had a different career every single time,” said Manas.

[Podcast] @MorningLiveSABC Anchor @LeanneManas has been bestowed with a National Order of Merit for her contribution to South African journalism. Earlier on #SAfmBTH with @AldrinSampear spoke to Leanne Manas. Listen here: https://t.co/AMLU9V8WFJ — SAfmRadio 📻 (@SAfmRadio) May 18, 2022 Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Manas remembered her late friend and co-worker “Morning Live” presenter Vuyo Mbuli, on his ninth death anniversary. “You would’ve been very proud my friend. 9 years today and I still miss you so much 🙏🇿🇦.” You would’ve been very proud my friend. 9 years today and I still miss you so much 🙏🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/AY08qlTtl5 — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) May 19, 2022 Manas’ friends, peers and fans took to the comments to congratulate the veteran on her lifetime achievement and to remember the late Mbuli.

“SABC2“ commented: “The #SABC2 family would like to recognise one of its own for her stellar achievement. @LeanneManas has been honoured with the Knight of the French National Order Merit in recognition of her outstanding contribution to journalism as one of the leading industry voices.” The #SABC2 family would like to recognise one of its own for her stellar achievement.@LeanneManas has been honoured with the Knight of the French National Order Merit in recognition of her outstanding contribution to journalism as one of the leading industry voices.



👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ZdwABYRGC8 — SABC_2 (@SABC_2) May 18, 2022 “Ah our TV mom and dad that made sure we were always on time ... He's proud of you Leanne 🥺🥺🥺 Shap Shap ❤❤❤,” commented @omphemetsemabe_ Ah our TV mom and dad that made sure we were always on time...He's proud of you Leanne 🥺🥺🥺



Shap Shap ❤❤❤ https://t.co/I9qKodxbbn — Omphemetse (@omphemetsemabe_) May 19, 2022 “Congratulations on your award Leanne, wish you well. I remember well your first morning on television with Vuyo, you guys made TV easy to watch in the mornings before hitting Joburg traffic. I can't believe you are still doing it to this day. Well done and God bless,” wrote @Nhleiksdubs67.