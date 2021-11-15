LOOK: Lerato Kganyago lives it up in Dubai
Share this article:
Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago is living the high life in Dubai.
Earlier this month the “The Bridge” host jetted off to the UAE, where she is still enjoying the smart set life.
Taking to her Instagram page, Lerato has been sharing pictures and videos of her stay in Dubai – including of her lavish breakfast, and lounging at that beach.
To her sharing a premium hubbly experience and some the architecture at night.
It is unclear when she is will return to South African shores but from the looks of things she’s enjoying her time to the fullest in Dubai.
Earlier this year, Lerato took a break from DJ-ing gigs because of health issues.
She did not disclose what health challenges she was facing but told fans she was unwell and needed time to heal, which meant she had to drop some of her DJ gigs that often required her to travel long distances.
“Our bodies are not as resilient as we would like to wish they are,” she started off by saying.
The Metro FM host and television presenter said she realised how her decision would most likely disappoint her supporters, but explained that she was left with no choice.
“As importantly, to let down those who support me is not a decision that I take lightly.
“However, I can no longer continue to ignore my doctor's advice and have to put pause on my DJing gigs, especially those out of Joburg for the next few weeks as I recuperate. I hope you can understand and I look forward to seeing many of you from behind the decks very soon,” Lerato wrote.