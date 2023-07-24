Independent Online
Monday, July 24, 2023

LOOK: Lerato Kganyago spoilt rotten on her birthday, from bouquets of roses to new R92K Rolex time piece

Published 2h ago

South African radio and TV personality Lerato Kganyago on July 22 turned a year older and celebrated her birthday surrounded by love.

The Metro FM radio host got spoilt rotten by her husband, as per usual on her special day.

Kganayago celebrated her 41st birthday with a club celebration surrounded by a few of her loved ones.

After popping French champagne in the club, Kganyago came back home to a beautiful surprise of roses and luxury gift bags.

The presenter took to her Instagram account and shared with 3 million followers a glimpse of the celebrations. “A weekend filled with lots of love,” she captioned the series of pictures.

In one video, Kganyago is seen opening up a watch box and can be heard screaming in excitement over her first ever Rolex time piece.

Kganyago’s new arm candy is a Rolex oyster perpetual Datejust, which doesn’t come cheap.

On FarFetch, a 1988 pre-owned Osyter Perpetual Datejust 26mm retails for R92061,17.

Kganyago’s husband businessman Thami Ndlela is known to go all out for his leading lady. Who can forget the stir he causes on Valentine’s Day?

Lerato Kganyago’s new expensive Rolex time piece. Picture: Screenshot/Instagram @leratokganyago

Her followers gushed over her new arm piece, which might just need her to walk around with extra security every time she wears it.

still_lalah said: “But it’s not valentines 😢 why are we suffering mid year 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

renee_iii said: “We love a spoiled baby girl !!!! happy birthday Randzu wangu.”

baobabblog said: “People do really leave this life ❤️❤️❤️❤️I've only seen this in the movies ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Enjoy ❤️❤️❤️”

