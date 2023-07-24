LOOK: Lerato Kganyago spoilt rotten on her birthday, from bouquets of roses to new R92K Rolex time piece

The Metro FM radio host got spoilt rotten by her husband, as per usual on her special day.

South African radio and TV personality Lerato Kganyago on July 22 turned a year older and celebrated her birthday surrounded by love.

Kganayago celebrated her 41st birthday with a club celebration surrounded by a few of her loved ones.

After popping French champagne in the club, Kganyago came back home to a beautiful surprise of roses and luxury gift bags.

The presenter took to her Instagram account and shared with 3 million followers a glimpse of the celebrations. “A weekend filled with lots of love,” she captioned the series of pictures.