LOOK: Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa share pictures of their wedding

For the first time, “Generations” actress Letoya Makhene and businesswoman Lebo Keswa shared pictures of their traditional wedding that took place in December. Keswa posted pictures on her Instagram of the beautifully decorated “African Royalty” themed traditional wedding as well as of the two of them posing under the night sky. They looked stunning in their wedding attire compliments of Revolt Apparel. In the caption Keswa wrote: “22/12/2020 I Chose Her. My Best Friend... My Soul Mate👏🏾👏🏾❤️ 👗 @revoltapparel_sa 💋 @makhosazanamasuku 📸 @creative_era_media 🏰 @nono_events”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lebo Keswa (@lebomakhenep) Makhene also posted a few pictures including one of her dressing her “new family”.

She wrote: “Dressing my new family was such an honour. To be received with so much love was overwhelming“.

In a more recent post Makhene wrote: “How precious also are Your thoughts to me...How vast is the sum of them! If I should count them, they would outnumber the sand. ~Psalm 139:17-18 I Love You, Lebohang … more than life itself“.

To which Keswa commented: “I Love You very deeply My Love and will forever be grateful to God and the Ancestors for making me cross paths with you... Thokozani👏🏾👏🏾❤️“.

Makhene and Keswa went public with their relationship after tabloid publication Sunday World “exposed” their relationship earlier last year.

They have since been subjected to homophobic comments and cyberbullying, some of which they have taken time out to address.

However, the much-loved couple have also received lots of love and support from family, friends and fans on the social media streets and in real life.

The couple did not waste time planning their big day after Keswa popped the question in October, then immediately started lobola negotiations.