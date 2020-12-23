LOOK: Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa tie the knot in traditional ceremony

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actress Letoya Makhene and businesswoman Lebo Keswa tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony this week. Although the couple is yet to share images from their big day on social media, their friends have. The couple and their guests all honoured the “African Royalty” theme. Dr Criselda Kananda, who was programme director for the special occasion, shared a lengthy, heartfelt message on her Instagram as she reflected on the day. Kananda gushed over how Lebo and Letoya's love gave meaning to unconditional love. “Congratulations Lebo Keswa and Letoya Nubia Makhene. Toya and Lebo, yesterday you gave meaning to unconditional love and loving. As I awake this morning I give thanks to God Almighty for the gift of love, blessings and teachings about love, and your ancestors for sealing your covenant yesterday,”

Criselda thanked Cathay Yenana for sharing what the events of Tuesday symbolised spiritually, and Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, whose sermon reminded all those who attended the wedding about “who and whose they are”.

Look at some images from the event. Swipe left to see the happy newlyweds.

Makhene and Keswa went public with their relationship after tabloid publication Sunday World “exposed” their relationship earlier this year.

They have since been subjected to homophobic comments and cyberbullying, some of which they have taken time out to address.

However, the much-loved couple have also received lots of love and support from family, friends and fans on the social media streets and in real life.

The couple did not waste time planning their big day after Keswa popped the question in October, then immediately started lobola negotiations.