Linda Mtoba. Picture: Instagram

Linda Mtoba's (aka "Mrs Husband") Instagram page is ablaze following her announcement in July that she and hubby Steven Meyer are expecting their first child. In an Instagram post, "The River" actress shared the news with thousands of her followers, also revealing the first picture of her baby bump on full display.

Mrs Husband who will soon welcome her bundle of joy has been engaging with her followers, sharing some of the highlights and lowlights of her journey to motherhood.

She recently asked her followers on Twitter about the challenges of natural birth.

“How sore is natural birth? Like honestly and realistically…”, with tweeps offering their advice.

While Mrs Husband is gearing up for the new addition to her family, she shared some of the cutest snaps of her recent trip to Mauritius.

These visuals will certainly melt your heart.



