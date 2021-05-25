LOOK: Local celebs celebrate Africa Day

Under this year’s theme “Arts, Culture And Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want,” the AU is celebrating 58 years of bringing African nations together.

Local celebrities shared on Africa Day what it means to them, using their various social media platforms.

“I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the face of our native land.

“The dramatic shapes of the Drakensberg, the soil-coloured waters of the Lekoa, iGqili noThukela, and the sands of the Kgalagadi, have all been panels of the set on the natural stage on which we act out the foolish deeds of the theatre of our day,” said former president of Mzansi, Thabo Mbeki.

“I live in a part of the world where we wear all our colours at once with pride. Every day of the year. We are Afrika. #HappyAfricaDay,” shared actress and author Florence Masebe.

“Today is Africa Day. I am an African. I am of the first people. I am of the Khoi. I am of the San. I am of God. I stand proud in my earthly heritage. I stand proud in my heavenly heritage,” said media personality Gerry Elsdon.

Raised by Africa. Praised by Africa. Inspired by Africa. Driven by Africa. Happy Africa Day,“ commented radio and TV host Unathi Nkayi.

“Today we celebrate our culture, diversity and heritage,” said former Miss SA, businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo.

“I am the grandchild of the warrior men and women that Hintsha and Sekhukhune ...Ke Nna setlogolo sa Bakone Le Bahwaduba. I know that none dare challenge me when I say’I am an African’,” wrote beauty queen and businesswoman Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala.

“Angihambi ngedwa. Ngihamba no Ndaba, oKhathi, oGumede bebambisene NoMngomezulu, oDlakadla, oNkabenhle and that makes me uNdlukulu 👑❤️ Happy Africa Day ❤️❤️,” added actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya.

“Happy Africa Day!! ❤️🌍I am Sibahle Zonke Mtongana, I'm from South Africa, born and bred eMdantsane, Eastern Cape. I'm from the amaXhosa heritage, I speak isiXhosa and I'm from Amaqocwa clan, ooZikhali, Mazembe, JoJo, Tiyeka, Butsolo Beentonga,” wrote celebrity chef and TV host Siba Mtongana.