LOOK: Local celebs overjoyed with the move to lockdown level 1

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

President Ramaphosa’s announcement to further ease lockdown restrictions as the country prepares for level 1 was received with great excitement. From lifting the ban on international travel, increasing the number of social gatherings, amending entertainment venues’ permitted capacity, adjusting booze sales hours and shortening the night curfew, South African are waiting with bated breath for the new normal to kick in from midnight on Sunday. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new changes, which include the permitting social, religious, political and other gatherings of a maximum of 250 people for indoor gatherings and 500 for outdoor gatherings. He also opened the borders, which have been shut for several months. He added that international travel would be permitted from October 1, which is music to the ears of celebs, especially Bonang Matheba.

Following the announcement, the “Being Bonang” star shared a GIF indicating that she’s ready to see the world again.

Echoing Queen B’s sentiments, record producer Gemini Major tweeted: “Can’t wait to travel, I need to connect my vibrations with the rest of the world.”

Can’t wait to to travel ,I need to connect my vibrations with the rest of the world 🌍 — MR.MAN (@GeminiMajor) September 17, 2020

Reality TV star Zodwa posted a video clip of herself dancing in sexy underwear as her welcome to level 1 of the lockdown.

In the clip, the star who recently announced that she has started shooting the second season of her reality show “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored”, is heard calling promoters and event organisers to book her.

While many are excited about going to clubs, DJ Maphorisa says he’s excited to go back to church.

Going to church soon 🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿 — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) September 16, 2020

Below are some of the Twitter reactions from other celebrities after the president's speech.