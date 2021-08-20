LOOK: Makhadzi buys herself a house

At first glance, it might look as though musician Makhadzi has swopped her microphone for a hard hat. You wouldn’t be blamed considering that the star has, to date, built four houses.

Makhadzi, who is 25 years-old took to Twitter this week to share the news that she had bought herself a house. This comes after the singer built a house for her grandmother, one for her mother and another for her father. “The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself. “I built my grandmother a house with a garden just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE!”, she tweeted.

Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/yYq8bMNWjL — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) August 19, 2021 Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona went on to congratulate herself. “Hey listen! I am 25 years and I managed to build 4 houses House building congratulations to my self NDITOFPFI MUFUKADZI WA VHUTALI”, she said. She also went on to detail how it was her dream to see her parents and grandmother live a better life.

“My dream was to see my parents and my grandmother living a better life. “I didn’t care about wearing expensive clothes but to make sure that all my family have a place to sleep and hide hunger and God chose me to make a difference. “When you pray and work hard everything is possible”, she added.

"My dream was to see my parents and my grandmother living a better life. "I didn't care about wearing expensive clothes but to make sure that all my family have a place to sleep and hide hunger and God chose me to make a difference. "When you pray and work hard everything is possible", she added.

Last month the singer made headlines when she released "Ganama", without King Monada on it, after a quarrel over the song's ownership. Taking to Facebook, the "Matorokisi" star released a statement, saying that she is the owner of the song "Ganama", which made its rounds on social media before its official release. "I got a lot of people asking me about the 'Ganama' song. 'Ganama' is my song, my concept and melodies, featuring King Monada and Prince Benza on the beat. I did the song after recording Monada's 'Impossible',"