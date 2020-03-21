LOOK: Mampintsha and Babes make fun of Covid-19 and release a song about the virus
Controversial couple, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha took to social media this week to share a series of humorous videos that make light of Covid-19.
In a video posted on Mampintsha's Instagram account, Mampintsha and Babes are in a combi and Mampintsha says that Babes did research on coronavirus and discovered it can be contracted through a man's beard.
Babes goes on to confirm she did the research and then tells Mampintsha that he will not contract the virus because he cut his beard.
Mampintsha agrees with Babes before ending the video. In another video Mampintsha is seen standing with a surgical mask over his mouth and nose.
View this post on Instagram
OHHHHH SHITTTTTT @babes_wodumo 😂 BT KUZOLUNGA BAFWETHU
A post shared by Mandla Maphumulo (@mampintsha_shimora) on
View this post on Instagram
My New smash Hit single is Out #whattimeisit 🔥🔥🔥ANGITHEMBI LUTHOOOOO 😂
A post shared by Mandla Maphumulo (@mampintsha_shimora) on
The couple have also put together a song about the Covid-19 pandemic.
The song isn't officially out on digital stores and other than the catchy chorus that Babes chants for almost half of the 5:32 long song, there isn't much else on offer.
Listen below:
View this post on Instagram
@babes_wodumo ft @mampintsha_shimora #Corona🌎 @west_ink_records & #wenawodumo 🧎 LINK IN BIO ☝️ AYIHAMBE LENTO 🙏
A post shared by Mandla Maphumulo (@mampintsha_shimora) on