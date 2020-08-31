LOOK: Master KG shows off his new ride

Local musician Master KG is still riding the wave of success after his hit single "Jerusalema" took the world by storm. And now he has made it known that he will also be riding in a brand new car. The hitmaker took to Instagram this week to announce that he had got a new BMW 3 series. He posted a picture of himself standing in front of the blue car. Many of his followers, including fellow celebrities, left congratulatory comments on his post. View this post on Instagram I Woke Up In The Brand New @bmwnorthcliff 3Series @alpineheathresort Resort @SteersSA #TECNOMobile #Unitedfortourism #OriginalKasiNerds #BMWNorthcliff #MiniNorthcliff #TheCarvenResort #MixItUp #Sorbet #WanitwaMos A post shared by MasterKG (@masterkgsa) on Aug 29, 2020 at 4:50am PDT The purchase of a new car comes right after he celebrated the music video for "Jerusalema" having more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Master KG shared the exciting news, also expressing his gratitude for the immense support, he wrote: “Dreams Are Valid Don’t Sleep On Your Self” We Did It @nomcebozikode Thank You World.”

“Jerusalema", which is produced by the Limpopo-born musician and record producer, featuring Hammarsdale, Durban born vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, has managed to transcend national borders and has officially become an international hit.

During the global pandemic, “Jerusalema”, which is accompanied by unique dance moves, the viral #JerusalemaDanceChallenge have seen folks from all walks of life put on their dancing shoes, shaking off the lockdown blues.

The song has been topping global charts, hitting the number one spot in 10 countries including South Africa, France, Romania, Portugal and Italy.

Local stars Bonang Matheba, DJ Fresh, Winnie Mashaba have joined thousands of fans across the country in congratulating the muso on his great milestone.