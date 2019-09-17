Quinton Jones and Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram

Star-studded couple Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Quinton Jones celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday. The "Becoming Mrs Jones" star took to Instagram, posting a beautiful black and white photograph of them, coupled with the caption:

"Happy Anniversary my love ❤ These are the darkest days of my life but having you by side shows me that God still has my back. Ngikuthanda ngempilo yami yonke #TheJoneses 💎📸💄: @glamfuel PS totes channelling JLo & Arod".

In the post, Minnie referred to "the darkest days" of her life stemming from the reported news of her brother, Khosini Dlamini undergoing treatment in ICU after suffering from an aneurysm.

Heartfelt congratulatory and sympathy comments followed the post by industry giants like Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi, Gert Johan Coetzee and actress Tumi Morake among others.

Minnie and Quinton tied the knot in 2017. Months later fans witnessed the celebrations in their self produced reality documentary, "Becoming Mrs Jones". Minnie dazzled in a white wedding dress covered in Swarovski crystals, designed by Gert Johan Coetzee.

In a recent interview with Independent Media's Sunday Tribune, Minnie spoke of her start off days as a TV personality.

"I broke into the industry at the age of 19. In the year that I was turning 21, I got a major endorsement deal with LEGiT and that was where I made my first million. It, literally, changed my life. It was then that I understood the importance of being more than just a TV presenter. I won’t lie, I signed a very painful deal. It was a time when I had nothing and again, you learn through experience. So in terms of what I made, I could have definitely made a lot more. A lot of people took away a lot of money from that deal. Nonetheless, I was a millionaire. I think about six months later, I was back to being flat broke.” she said.

Less than a decade later, the powerhouse has her own media house, Beautiful Day Production, and has launched her new skincare range, MD Body.

In an Independent Media podcast, Minnie revealed that she will be starring in her first feature film in 2020, which she will also be co-producing.

"It is in the development stages at the moment, but I will be starring in my first feature film next year.What's even more exciting is that I will be co-producing it. That's what's really cool. I am working with incredible females on this project. It's pretty much a female produced movie, but I do not want to jump the gun," said Dlamini-Jones.