LOOK: Minnie Dlamini-Jones flaunts her ‘breathtakingly’ natural beauty

Media personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini-Jones urges peeps to embrace their natural beauty.

These are interesting times, no matter how the bad the coronavirus pandemic has impacted lives, there have been some positives to come out of it with people around the globe forced to go back to the basics.

With the beauty and hair salons shut down due to the lockdown, many people are learning to embrace their natural beauty.

Dlamini-Jones shared an image of herself, flaunting her no make up glowy skin and natural hair.

In her post, the “Homeground” host said: “We don't celebrate ourselves in our natural state enough. So here I am 100% Natural 100% Exhausted 100% Me ❤️ Love the real you 💎”