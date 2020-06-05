LOOK: Minnie Dlamini-Jones flaunts her ‘breathtakingly’ natural beauty
Media personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini-Jones urges peeps to embrace their natural beauty.
These are interesting times, no matter how the bad the coronavirus pandemic has impacted lives, there have been some positives to come out of it with people around the globe forced to go back to the basics.
With the beauty and hair salons shut down due to the lockdown, many people are learning to embrace their natural beauty.
Dlamini-Jones shared an image of herself, flaunting her no make up glowy skin and natural hair.
In her post, the “Homeground” host said: “We don't celebrate ourselves in our natural state enough. So here I am 100% Natural 100% Exhausted 100% Me ❤️ Love the real you 💎”
Fans and industry friends flooded Dlamini-Jones' timeline, praising the star and reminding her that she is the epitome of beauty.
Commenting on Dlamini-Jones’ post, "Blood & Water" actress Gail Mabalane said: “Pics don’t even truly capture your beauty Mousey...I’ve seen you on set at 4 am with zero make-up...you are gorgeous!!”
“You are breathtakingly GORGEOUS,” added Kaya FM host and Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi.
“100% gorgeous in every way. Love you! 💜,” commented actress and filmmaker Terry Pheto.
“Waze wamuhle ntokazi! (You are super gorgeous darling) You make it hard to keep up with the Joneses darling child ❤️,” said TV host and businesswoman Carol Bouwer.
“So beautiful 😍,” added “Housekeepers,” said actress Thando Thabethe.