LOOK: Minnie Dlamini-Jones' friend pokes fun at her lockdown glam

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

As we enter week two of the national lockdown in South Africa, it seems peeps have too much time on their hands and so little to do. When TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her lockdown look, showcasing her all-natural glow, with a caption "lockdown got me looking so glam," she probably didn't expect to be compared to Celie from "The Color Purple". "The Color Purple" is a 1985 American coming-of-age period drama film directed by Steven Spielberg with a screenplay by Menno Meyjes. The film stars Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, Desreta Jackson, Margaret Avery, Oprah Winfrey, Rae Dawn Chong, Willard Pugh, and Adolph Caesar among others. Taking to his Instagram stories, businessman and celebrity publicist Jarred poked fun at Minnie's post, alluding that the "Homeground" star looks like she just walked out of the classic movie, "The Color Purple".

Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram Stories

Finding the humour at the TikTok post, Minnie reposted the video on her Instagram, simply captioning it, “What my friends say I look like right now.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Meanwhile, the star recently took to social media to share her heartbreak, expressing the how the lockdown forced her to confront the pain of losing her younger brother, Khosini, who passed away in September.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Having work to distract me was the biggest blessing but you can't run away from your problems forever. This Lockdown has given me too much time to think especially about losing my brother...and I'm not coping. The pain is unbearable! I don't know what to do, kubuhlungu."