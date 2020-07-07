LOOK: Minnie Dlamini-Jones gets a R2 million car for her birthday
Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones celebrated her 30th birthday by getting a new car that costs almost R2 million.
The Becoming Mrs Jones star, who has often been low key about her birthday and how she celebrates it, posted a video of herself and the new Jaguar I-Pace.
Wearing a bedroom gown and covering her eyes while taking instructions from her husband to walk forward towards the garage, Minnie screams in excitement when she sees what's under the red cover.
"It's so pretty," says Minnie while walking towards the car.
Many of the country's celebrities commented on the post, wishing the star a happy birthday.
"Happiest birthday Minnie", said Ayanda Thabethe while rapper Rouge said "Happy Birthday".
Carol Bouwer also commented on the post and said: "Happy Birthday darling Minnie. Wow, this is so beautiful" while businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo said: "Happy birthday sweetheart. You deserve every good thing that this life has to offer. May the good Lord continue to keep you in the palm of His hand. Love you darling".
According to Jaguar's website, with more than 400km range (when fully charged), 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.8 seconds and a network of charging points in and around the country's major hubs, the SUV is the luxury manufacturers first-ever all-electric performance SUV and starts from R1.8 million with standard features.