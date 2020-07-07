LOOK: Minnie Dlamini-Jones gets a R2 million car for her birthday

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones celebrated her 30th birthday by getting a new car that costs almost R2 million.

The Becoming Mrs Jones star, who has often been low key about her birthday and how she celebrates it, posted a video of herself and the new Jaguar I-Pace.

Wearing a bedroom gown and covering her eyes while taking instructions from her husband to walk forward towards the garage, Minnie screams in excitement when she sees what's under the red cover.

"It's so pretty," says Minnie while walking towards the car.

Many of the country's celebrities commented on the post, wishing the star a happy birthday.