LOOK: Minnie Dlamini-Jones loves her legs

Media personality, Minnie Dlamini-Jones took to Instagram to highlight her most admirable feature on her body, her legs. In an appreciation post, Minnie added seven gorgeous pictures on her page with the caption: "My legs don't play shame!!! No matter my size my girls never let me down. "What's your favorite body part? #BodyAppreciantion".

Many celebrities and her fans commented on Minnie's pictures including, reality star and rapper, Boity and Rachel Kolisi, who said that she was once told she had legs like Minnie.

"@nandi_madida once told me I have legs like yours. I received that 😍," said Rachel.

The post garnered more than 26 000 likes in less than one hour.

Other fans commented on her post highlighting what they appreciate on their bodies.

@amanda_ss_april said: "I love my waist, no matter how much weight I gain, never disappoints 😍".

@anjola_akintan said: "My lips. I used to hate them because they were so full. But I grew into them and now they're luscious 😊".

@yourboik said: "You definitely have the best legs in the game 🥰🥰🥰 Favourite part is the eyes 😂".

@teesomoyo: "You ain't never lie.. Even Beyonce ain't got nothing on you in my opinion ❤️❤️❤️😇 Best in the game".

