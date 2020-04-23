LOOK: Minnie Dlamini-Jones loves her legs
Media personality, Minnie Dlamini-Jones took to Instagram to highlight her most admirable feature on her body, her legs.
In an appreciation post, Minnie added seven gorgeous pictures on her page with the caption: "My legs don't play shame!!! No matter my size my girls never let me down.
"What's your favorite body part? #BodyAppreciantion".
Many celebrities and her fans commented on Minnie's pictures including, reality star and rapper, Boity and Rachel Kolisi, who said that she was once told she had legs like Minnie.
"@nandi_madida once told me I have legs like yours. I received that 😍," said Rachel.
The post garnered more than 26 000 likes in less than one hour.
Other fans commented on her post highlighting what they appreciate on their bodies.
@amanda_ss_april said: "I love my waist, no matter how much weight I gain, never disappoints 😍".
@anjola_akintan said: "My lips. I used to hate them because they were so full. But I grew into them and now they're luscious 😊".
@yourboik said: "You definitely have the best legs in the game 🥰🥰🥰 Favourite part is the eyes 😂".
@teesomoyo: "You ain't never lie.. Even Beyonce ain't got nothing on you in my opinion ❤️❤️❤️😇 Best in the game".
Here are a few other pictures Minnie looked beautiful in:
The calm before the storm. Dress: @fashionatlarge
I haven’t been on a break since mid last year and I’m not stopping! Big announcements coming soon, I can’t wait to share, but for what I’ve been up to until now you can find in the Feb issues of @truelovemagazine #DualCover 🌪 This is one of my favorite inside shots dressed in @maxhosa shot by the INCREDIBLE @juddvanrensburg ♥️ #AfricanQueen 💎
