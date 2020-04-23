EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagarm

LOOK: Minnie Dlamini-Jones loves her legs

By Alyssia Birjalal Time of article published 1h ago

Media personality, Minnie Dlamini-Jones took to Instagram to highlight her most admirable feature on her body, her legs. 

In an appreciation post, Minnie added seven gorgeous pictures on her page with the caption: "My legs don't play shame!!! No matter my size my girls never let me down. 

"What's your favorite body part? #BodyAppreciantion".

Many celebrities and her fans commented on Minnie's pictures including, reality star and rapper, Boity and Rachel Kolisi, who said that she was once told she had legs like Minnie. 

"@nandi_madida once told me I have legs like yours. I received that 😍," said Rachel.

The post garnered more than 26 000 likes in less than one hour. 

Other fans commented on her post highlighting what they appreciate on their bodies. 

@amanda_ss_april said: "I love my waist, no matter how much weight I gain, never disappoints 😍".

@anjola_akintan said: "My lips. I used to hate them because they were so full. But I grew into them and now they're luscious 😊".

@yourboik said: "You definitely have the best legs in the game 🥰🥰🥰 Favourite part is the eyes 😂".

@teesomoyo: "You ain't never lie.. Even Beyonce ain't got nothing on you in my opinion ❤️❤️❤️😇 Best in the game". 

Here are a few other pictures Minnie looked beautiful in: 

