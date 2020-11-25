LOOK: Minnie Dlamini-Jones' post pregnancy picture is fire

New mom and media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones took to Instagram to post a flaming hot post pregnancy picture of herself. Dressed in a short blue and mustard printed dress and stilettos with her make up and hair to the T, the “Becoming Mrs Jones” star looked fresh and sexy. Minnie captioned the picture: “uMama kabani lona? 😜 #SnapBack 💎“, which in English translates to “Whose mother is this?“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) In the picture Minnie looked radiant and seemed to have lost all her baby weight pretty quickly. The star gave birth close to three weeks ago to a healthy baby boy named Netha Makhosini Jones.

Fans followed the SA’s sweetheart’s pregnancy journey from the minute she announced it on social media. Now they can’t get enough of how good she looks post pregnancy.

While most of her fans and industry friends like actress Rami Chuene and Khanyi Mbau commented on her picture with “fire“ and “heart“ emojis, others couldn’t believe how stunning the new mom looks just weeks after the arrival of her new born.

Ntandomsi said: “Some people are God’s favorite shame yuuuuu, body-ody-ody-ody🔥🔥🔥“

Azola Cetywayo said: “Wow didn't u just give birth last week😢 some people are blessed with beautiful bodies👌🔥♥️... Umhle mama Jones 😍“

Mrs Mangz said: “What in the witchcraft is this😩😩😩“.

Mrsboblaq_fit said: “Yho!!! This is a bit much!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏽🔥🔥🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥😍😍😍“.

Minnie’s post received close to 22K likes in less than an hour of her posting it.