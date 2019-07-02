Minnie Dlamini-Jones was among the few locals celebs who were celebrated after announcing her new skincare range "MD by Minnie Dlamini". Dlamini-Jones, who rose to fame after winning SABC1's presenter search in 2010, has gone on to solidify her name in the entertainment industry and now extends her reach in the beauty industry, saying after years of being surrounded by beauty, it just made sense to share her knowledge by creating a line that fits African women.

The official launch of the skin care took place this past weekend with close friends and family there to support her new venture.

"I realized that what I was using was unattainable to the average consumer and therefore wanted to create a product that could bridge that gap," she said.

Dlamini-Jones explained that her foundational interaction with skincare routines dates back to her mother mixing body lotions with glycerin, to augment the moisture.

“Growing up with dry skin and knowing that the products that could have helped me then were always too expensive, I wanted to change this for parents and kids by creating a range of products that were affordable and were premium quality to keep women and men moisturized, looking and feeling confident in their own skin, " she added.

South Africa - Johannesburg - 29 June 2019 - Actress Minnie Dlamini with close frinds and family members at the launch of her skin care range products in Hydepark. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Partnering with Zeta Labs, the "MD" project has been cooking for over five years, giving Jones and her team time to do their research and develop the product in order to get the right formulation, quality and texture for her various offerings.

Not only has Jones expanded her entrepreneurial interest but said this particular venture was able to teach her more about herself and the intricacies of the beauty industry.

This process meant having to personally selected the designs, the bottles and colours and the actual boxes, to ultimately testing and using the product on herself and her husband.

But breaking into this industry was not easy, she admits.

"It's been a long journey, a journey that I am still on and learning more about the industry, changing preferences in skincare and what people want. However, to be a player in a market is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4%, valued at US$128 billion, and it continues to increase, is amazing and motivating on its own.

"We have only just launched and hope that we grow from strength to strength and continue to meet quality expectations."

And for the South African woman, Jones hopes to give them confidence, value for their money and a sense of ownership with this product - as one that is their own. Her beauty journey has been about confidence and comfortability in one's own skin, saying one only looks as good as they feel.

"Making my products affordable came from a place of understanding that in the current economy every cent counts. We are always looking for value for money, so it was also very important for me to make this brand for everyone.

"We did not compromise quality for affordability, which is a financial risk, but the one I was very happy to take," she explained.

On why people should consider using her product range, she said, "MD is a proudly South African Product where we employ 40 South Africans on the production line and hope to increase these numbers. We want to give the South African a premium product at affordable prices," she added.