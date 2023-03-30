LOOK: Minnie Dlamini, Kajal Bagwandeen and Tumi Morake slay on the red carpet at Joburg premiere for ‘The Honeymoon’

On Tuesday, a premiere of “The Honeymoon” saw Mzansi who’s who arrive dressed to the nines at Nu Metro Emperors Palace ahead of the film’s big screen release. The Bianca Isaac-directed film stars Kajal Bagwandeen, Tumi Morake and Minnie Dlamini, and it is all about friendship and women navigating their lives.

The stars made sure that they put their best feet forward on the red carpet and showed off their beautiful legs. Minnie Dlamini at ‘The Honeymoon’ film premiere at Nu Metro Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied Comedian and presenter Nina Hastie, who has a role in the movie, hosted proceedings of the red carpet and rocked a sleek black dress as she welcomed the director, producer and the cast. In “The Honeymoon”, three best friends jet off on an unexpected island holiday after one of them is jilted by her fiancé the night before her wedding.

After talented designer Katya’s months of planning for her big day are crushed, social media influencer Noks, played by Morake, drags an unwilling Kat (Bagwandeen) and married mother-of-two Lu (Dlamini) off to Zanzibar. Kajal Bagwandeen at ‘The Honeymoon’ film premiere at Nu Metro Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied Unsurprisingly, the three friends find themselves having fun and raising hell: from quaffing cocktails on white sand beaches to partying until sunrise. Their honeymoon adventure is cut short when the secrets they have hidden are laid bare, leaving their friendship broken.