LOOK: ‘Miseducation’ star Buntu Petse is expecting a baby boy

Actress and TV presenter Buntu Petse and her husband Londa Mavundla have revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.
The heart-warming announcement came after Petse walked the red-carpet at the 2nd edition of the National Film & TV Awards South Africa, which took place at the State Theatre on Saturday, November 9.
The star took to Instagram to share a variety of gorgeous pictures, with the caption, “Me and My Boys are red carpet ready ✨✨❤️ 📸: @londamav & @zinwe_saula Dress: @nmbynicolemeyerson @nationalfilmandtvawards.”
The announcement sparked excitement with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans and industry A-listers such as reality TV star and businesswoman Khanyi Mbau, who commented: “Congratulations gorgeous 😍.”
Radio and TV host's Zanele Potelwa said: “CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL 🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️😭🙏🏾🙏🏾 THIS IS EVERYTHING 🥹😍❤️.”
Actress Refilwe Madumo posted: “Ohhhhhhhh🙌😍😍😍 what wonderful news 🥳 congratulations Mama ❤️.”
Manaka Ranaka, Zola Nombona and Dineo Moeketsi were among the other celebrities who sent their blessings.
Petse has since turned off the comments on the post.
Mavundla could not hide his excitement either. He took to his Instagram page to post, “uNkulunkulu emuhle njalo”, which translates to “God is always good”.
The young couple met in varsity in January 2018.
In November 2023, Mavundla proposed to Petse during a romantic getaway in Klein Constantia, Cape Town.
Mavundla had a room decorated with candles, rose petals and, of course, the “marry me” signage.
Petse made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through her captivating performances as Mbali Hadebe on Netflix’s “Miseducation” and as Nontle on “Generations: The Legacy”.
Earlier this year, she received her first South African Film and TV Awards nomination.
Buntu was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series for her role in “Miseducation”, an award ultimately won by Zikhona Sodlaka for her performance in “Gqeberha: The Empire”.