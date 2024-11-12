LOOK: ‘Miseducation’ star Buntu Petse is expecting a baby boy

Actress and TV presenter Buntu Petse and her husband Londa Mavundla have revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. The heart-warming announcement came after Petse walked the red-carpet at the 2nd edition of the National Film & TV Awards South Africa, which took place at the State Theatre on Saturday, November 9.

The star took to Instagram to share a variety of gorgeous pictures, with the caption, “Me and My Boys are red carpet ready ✨✨❤️ 📸: @londamav & @zinwe_saula Dress: @nmbynicolemeyerson @nationalfilmandtvawards.” The announcement sparked excitement with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans and industry A-listers such as reality TV star and businesswoman Khanyi Mbau, who commented: “Congratulations gorgeous 😍.” Radio and TV host's Zanele Potelwa said: “CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL 🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️😭🙏🏾🙏🏾 THIS IS EVERYTHING 🥹😍❤️.”

Actress Refilwe Madumo posted: “Ohhhhhhhh🙌😍😍😍 what wonderful news 🥳 congratulations Mama ❤️.” Manaka Ranaka, Zola Nombona and Dineo Moeketsi were among the other celebrities who sent their blessings. Petse has since turned off the comments on the post.