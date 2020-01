LOOK: Miss SA Sasha-Lee moves into her new Sandton apartment









Miss South Africa 2019, Sasha-Lee Olivier. Picture: Instagram Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of the pageant sponsors as she took possession of her prizes.

The newly crowned Sasha-Lee, who inherited the title when Miss SA 2019, Zozibini Tunzi won the Miss Universe title in December last year, said she was “thrilled to bits”.

Among her sponsored prizes is the use of a luxurious two-bedroom apartment at Central Square Sandton with a magnificent view of Africa’s financial hub.





She also has a brand new Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet to use during the course of her reign.





Sasha-Lee said: “It has been an honour to take over the Miss South Africa sash from Zozi – I am so proud of her wonderful international achievement. Also, to be the recipient of the kindness of the sponsors has left me feeling very grateful.”

Sergio Aquino from Central Square Sandton said: “It is our privilege to house Sasha-Lee for the duration of her reign.

A truly inspirational woman like her needs a beautiful place to return to at the end of a busy day. We know she will find her apartment everything her heart desires.”

Commenting on her new car, Sasha-Lee said, "I already feel like a movie star both behind the wheel of my new car and also when I walk into my exquisitely designed and furnished Central Square Sandton apartment."

Joy Greenberg interior designer from Mia Bella Interiors said: “We are proud to be the official sponsor of the furniture and décor for Miss SA’s apartment. We’ve created a beautiful, functional feminine space.”

