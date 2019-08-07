Miss Universe Catriona Gray posing on a rooftop in Pretoria. Picture: Instagram



Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has arrived to judge the contestants in the Miss South Africa 2019 pageant.

She joined her fellow judges - Connie Ferguson, Thando Hopa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Anele Mdoda - after a 15-hour flight from New York City in Pretoria for the pageant's closed door preliminary interview with the Miss SA top 16.





Gray took to Instagram to let her more than 6 million followers know she has arrived safely in South Africa, a country she had never been before.





She said, "Just finished closed door preliminaries with this years @official_misssa contestants and I am super impressed! Us judges definitely have a difficult job, but no doubt these ladies are bound to do amazing things!"





























"Looking forward to welcoming our Miss Universe to South Africa & showing her the beauty of our country", said Green.





Miss Universe and Miss South Africa 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters also took to her Instagram account and welcomed Gray to South Africa. "Welcome to South Africa dearest Cat", she said.While in South Africa, Gray will also be attending the Feathers National LGBTI Campus Dialogue at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. Gray, who is the fourth Filipina to win the Miss Universe pageant is known for her work with the LGBTQI+ community.Although not much has been revealed about what else Gray will get up to in South Africa, if current Miss SA Tamaryn Green's latest post on Instagram is anything to go by, they willbe spending time together where Green said she will show Gray around SA.