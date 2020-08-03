LOOK: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi accepts the black and white challenge

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, along with other local celebrities posted beautiful black and white photographs of themselves on Instagram in acceptance of the challenge that went viral.

The new Instagram trend, “Challenge Accepted” or the “Women Supporting Women Challenge,” invites women to share a simple black and white photo of themselves.

The challenge started in a bid to share positivity and encourage woman empowerment during the challenging time of the pandemic.

Along with the striking image Tunzi penned a heartfelt caption about how women are becoming an “endangered species”.

“Day by day women are becoming an endangered species. My heart goes out to every woman who is and has suffered. It goes out to the families of those who have lost loved ones to femicide. All we ask for is the right to keep our lives. Big love to all the women who nominated me for the challenge. Strength to each of you!🖤🤍#challengeaccepted,” she wrote in the caption.