LOOK: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi accepts the black and white challenge
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, along with other local celebrities posted beautiful black and white photographs of themselves on Instagram in acceptance of the challenge that went viral.
The new Instagram trend, “Challenge Accepted” or the “Women Supporting Women Challenge,” invites women to share a simple black and white photo of themselves.
The challenge started in a bid to share positivity and encourage woman empowerment during the challenging time of the pandemic.
Along with the striking image Tunzi penned a heartfelt caption about how women are becoming an “endangered species”.
“Day by day women are becoming an endangered species. My heart goes out to every woman who is and has suffered. It goes out to the families of those who have lost loved ones to femicide. All we ask for is the right to keep our lives. Big love to all the women who nominated me for the challenge. Strength to each of you!🖤🤍#challengeaccepted,” she wrote in the caption.
Many other local celebrities also accepted the challenge including actress Pearl Thusi.
In her caption she wrote:
“I usually don’t participate in challenges... anxiety. But when I found out this actually is for a great cause, I had the perfect reason to! Please swipe to understand why this movement began and support our sisters in Turkey. ✊🏽 . I challenge every woman who hasn’t done the challenge to participate with understanding (thanks for the info @kateliquorish )
Thank you 🙏🏽”.
Check out other celebrities who accepted the challenge.
