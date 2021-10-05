LOOK: Mohale Motaung becomes a radio presenter

Media personality Mohale Motaung has announced that he is now a radio presenter. Sharing the news this week with his throng of fans, Mohale can now add his latest gig to his growing resume.

Taking to social media, Mohale said that he had officially joined online radio station, Opulence Radio. “I have officially joined the new online radio station @opulenceradio as a radio presenter,” he said. He went on to say that he has been training for months and thanked broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja who helped him.

“I’ve spent months training and today it finally pays off. A special shout out to @relebogile who used to allow me to shadow her radio talk shows and learn so much.” See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) According to their Instagram page, Opulent Radio is “an affluent online radio station that drives opulent lifestyle through edutainment. We engage listeners from diverse groups globally.”

Mohale’s announcement comes weeks after the star kept a low profile following shocking allegations he made against his estranged husband, Somizi Mhlongo. Mohale and Somizi made headlines in August after allegations of abuse were made public. Mohale had accused the former “Idols SA” judge of abuse in an interview he did with producers of the reality show “Living the Dream with Somizi”.

Mohale told producers that Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about Mohale’s alleged cheating. Somizi addressed the allegations by saying that he would refer the matter to his lawyers and confirmed that he wanted to finalise his divorce from Mohale.

He also said that he never would have thought that he would need to defend his honour as a result of someone he had loved deeply, deliberately harming his reputation. “I have loved loudly and proudly and, as such, you all have experienced parts of our relationship by virtue of my reality show, our wedding special on TV and our social media platform. “Now, you are also audience to what has, sadly, become a break-up between two people, laced by defamation,” Somizi said.