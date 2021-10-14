LOOK: Moozlie's intimate belated birthday celebration

Local media personality Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena celebrated her 29th birthday with an intimate soiree. While the “S'funukwazi” rapper turned 29 last month, her birthday party was held earlier this week, with close friends and her bae, in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Her A-list besties DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi were also in attendance, with their respective alcohol brands, Boulevard and Black Pearl, providing guests with beverages. Taking to her Instagram account, the “Queen Sono” star shared several pictures from the celebratory occasion captioning one post: "Sisterhood and friendship has been a powerful pillar and driving force in my life, and it’s such an honour to celebrate @moozlie as such an impactful person in our lives … happy belated birthday and we love you so much babe 🙏🏽🤍 . “Thank you to @nono_events for always delivering quality to our soirées and being so lovely and reliable with her incredible team… 🙏🏽🤍 .

“Thank you to @blackrosegin & @boulevard.rose for making sure the drinks were flowing! It was really a special touch. "All the delicious food from @blackolive_house 🙏🏽. “Black women holding hands to show love to each other, on the back of @sbudaroc, who made sure this lovely day happened - thank you for loving our friend so beautifully! We love you too buddy! 😂🤍