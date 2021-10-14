LOOK: Moozlie's intimate belated birthday celebration
Share this article:
Local media personality Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena celebrated her 29th birthday with an intimate soiree.
While the “S'funukwazi” rapper turned 29 last month, her birthday party was held earlier this week, with close friends and her bae, in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
Her A-list besties DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi were also in attendance, with their respective alcohol brands, Boulevard and Black Pearl, providing guests with beverages.
Taking to her Instagram account, the “Queen Sono” star shared several pictures from the celebratory occasion captioning one post: "Sisterhood and friendship has been a powerful pillar and driving force in my life, and it’s such an honour to celebrate @moozlie as such an impactful person in our lives … happy belated birthday and we love you so much babe 🙏🏽🤍 .
“Thank you to @nono_events for always delivering quality to our soirées and being so lovely and reliable with her incredible team… 🙏🏽🤍 .
“Thank you to @blackrosegin & @boulevard.rose for making sure the drinks were flowing! It was really a special touch.
"All the delicious food from @blackolive_house 🙏🏽.
“Black women holding hands to show love to each other, on the back of @sbudaroc, who made sure this lovely day happened - thank you for loving our friend so beautifully! We love you too buddy! 😂🤍
“Our bartenders were also incredible! @_sunsetcocktails, you guys really delivered amazing service and vibes!
“Thank you to @erabydjzinhle for all the dope matching sunglasses for the perfect touch to an all white day party,” said Thusi.
The My Name Is hitmaker kept things short and sweet captioning her post: “Yesterday we celebrated @moozlie 🤍
“Swipe left to see @nono_events’ great work 😍
“A nog thank you to @_sunsetcocktails for supplying the bar,” said DJ Zinhle.
The birthday girl thanked her manager and boyfriend Sbuda Roc for organising the party and said: “UMJOLO❤️🔥 I would HIGHLY recommend it👌🏾🥰👫 @sbudaroc you are the most thoughtful & kindest soul I’ve ever loved.
“You really didn’t need to do all this for me & my friends but we’re all so happy that you did! What a beautiful day!! I love you so much, thank you for everything.”
See more below: