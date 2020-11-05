LOOK: Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala go on baecation in Cape Town

It looks like Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala are back sharing “Love Lives Here” posts – the couple are on baecation in Cape Town. Following the revelation that they have been married for a year, their relationship seems to be back on track. Ndiki and Bala were set to go to court after they accused each other of abuse in July. However, they are once more sharing posts about their happy relationship. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, they shared pictures of themselves enjoying each other’s company on the Camps Bay beach.

Ndiki posted a picture of them together with the caption, “BaeCae”.

Bala posted a picture of himself, captioning it: “Kuyabonakala #vacation #beach #funday #summer: Husband”.

The Telkom ambassador also shared a video showing a bouquet of flowers his husband bought him. He captioned the post: “Flowers from baby boy @phelobala awuseyo Romany cream xa uthandile”.

Bala is set to perform at Spineroad Lifestyle in Cape Town on Monday for Mugodu Mondays.

The happy couple also recently shared a video of themselves exchanging vows at their wedding.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the “You Promised To Marry Me” host is seen holding hands with his husband during an emotional matrimonial ceremony.

Opting for a low-key wedding, Ndiki and Bala were surrounded by family and close friends in what looks like an office of the Department of Home Affairs.

“I promise to love you in this life and the next,” Ndiki said.

In the video clip, Bala, visibly emotional, is heard asking for a break so he can compose himself and say his vows.

“The kind of love I have for you is the godly love … it’s unwavering … baby I love you … I really love you,” said Bala. “I love you today, I love you tomorrow and we’re still going to go through things and I will still love you then.”

Donning matching black tuxedos paired with crisp, white shirts, the newly-weds looked happy as they embarked on a new journey together.