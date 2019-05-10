Moja Love's Rea Tsotella host Moshe Ndiki has had a killer year and to celebrate this, the presenter turned radio host bought himself a gift.
Looking trendy as well, Ndiki revealed to his 326k Instagram followers his brand new Jeep.
In a photo where he sits comfortably on the bonnet of the car with a giant red bow, he captioned the image: "Just bought a brand new car, why whatsup? Eternally grateful to God , My mom and my hard work. AND MY ANCESTORS! This was just a gift to myself to say FOK UYASEBENZA! Her name is Busiswa cause wow I’m blessed 😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️"
