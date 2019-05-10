Moshe Ndiki

Moja Love's Rea Tsotella host Moshe Ndiki has had a killer year and to celebrate this, the presenter turned radio host bought himself a gift.



Looking trendy as well, Ndiki revealed to his 326k Instagram followers his brand new Jeep.





In a photo where he sits comfortably on the bonnet of the car with a giant red bow, he captioned the image: "‪Just bought a brand new car, why whatsup? ‬ ‪ Eternally grateful to God , My mom and my hard work. ‬ AND MY ANCESTORS! This was just a gift to myself to say FOK UYASEBENZA!‬ ‪Her name is Busiswa cause wow I’m blessed 😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️‬"





Congrats, Moshelle!