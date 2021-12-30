LOOK: Murdah Bongz posts heartfelt birthday message to girlfriend DJ Zinhle

Murdah Bongz has never shied away from expressing his love and adoration for his partner, the award-winning DJ Zinhle. The producer and DJ, who's one half of the duo Black Motion, has taken to social media several times over the past year since they started dating to share heartfelt messages expressing his love for the "Umlilo" hitmaker.

On Thursday, Bongz was at it again as he marked her 38th birthday by sharing a sweet and thoughtful message to Zinhle on his Instagram profile. "No words can describe what you mean to me," he wrote. "I never in my life would have thought I would be the happiest man alive. I really appreciate the mother you are to our children and the life partner you are to me. “Working under your guidance is a blessing. I wake up every morning to be a better version of myself to you and our children. You inspire me to do my best madam."

“Thank you for everything. Happy Birthday to you, I wish you more blessings and may God Bless you with your hearts desires. I love you." View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz) In September, Zinhle gave birth to the couple's first child together, Asante.

Asante is Zinhle's second child after Kairo, who she had with rapper AKA in 2015. Bongz also has a child from a previous relationship. 2021 has been a big year for Zinhle as she's expanded her jewellery and accessories brand, Era By DJ Zinhle. A few months ago, the DJ launched a few Era by DJ Zinhle stores across Johannesburg and Durban.