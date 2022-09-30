LOOK: Mzansi celebrities step out to support ‘The Woman King’

“The Woman King” is finally out on the big screen in South Africa and, of course, celebrities had to hit the red carpet. On Thursday, ahead of the internationally-acclaimed movie's local cinema debut, Mzansi celebrities gathered at Ster Kinekor at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg for a special screening.

Story continues below Advertisement

They were joined by the local stars of the movie Thuso Mbedu, Siv Ngesi and British actor John Boyega. For the big night, Mbedu went with a creative look by the House of Sass by Sasa Thabethe. The custom piece had Mbedu looking like Mama Africa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A C T O R S P A C E S (@actorspaces) Her co-star Boyega looked dashing in a royal purple suit while Ngesi embraced his Xhosa culture with his look. Masali Baduza and Chioma Umeala both looked amazing in their red numbers.

Actress Magotso Monyemorathoe’s make-up for the big night was inspired by her character Iniya in “The Woman King”. Actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini came out in a gold number by one of her favourite designers Asanda Madyibi. She complimented the look with black sparkly head wrap with orange details. Media personality Boity Thulo looked like African royalty in her stunning outfit, where she looked like a Nigerian bride. Thulo entrusted Otiz Seflo for her red carpet ensemble and hit it out of the park.