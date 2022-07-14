LOOK: Mzansi hip hop couple AKA and Nadia Nakai tease fans with loved-up snaps

Rapper Nadia Nakai posted a few sultry snaps of her and her bae AKA “on set” on Instagram. Her rapper boo AKA also took to his Instagram to load an image of himself with the caption “The time has come”, sending followers on a mission to find out what the loved-up couple were currently cooking up.

Dressed in neon pink drip, the couple caught the attention of their fans again with their kissy-touchy poses. By the looks of it, there could be a new collaboration music video dropping soon. They are both featured on the remix to Phantom Steeze’s track “Zonke”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) Fans of the couple are waiting in anticipation for the tea to be spilled on what their mysterious posts will result in.

@Nanyonjo_ha_01 said: “Can’t wait for young famous and african season two ..... hope this time I will understand y u hated zari.” @complaints.dep.artment said: “I hope this is a song.” Some of Nakai’s followers threw shade and spice at her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Morasango22 said: “I like how these ladies in this industry easily date the very same person, Lol are u really on ur best friend exes pants??.. Wow yes girl.. Dating Bonang ex.” @eatgrapes2day said: “Didn’t even let homie finish mourning his wife. Yikes. But such is life.” @tevyne said : “Looks like tongue in your ears turn you up @nadianakai”

@Stadokera said: “Our on Jayz and B.” In June, Nakai took to TikTok to share how she makes fish burgers in what looks like couple goals, with her bae right there joining her. “Come cook with me and Bae. Well ACTUALLY just me! Lol!!! Fish Burgers!” she captioned the post.”

