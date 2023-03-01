LOOK: Mzansi star Tyla pictured with Kim Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week was once again a star-studded affair as the who’s who of the entertainment industry descended on the fashion capital of the world. Famed designer brands like Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Prada and Gucci all showcased their latest ranges across more than 50 exclusive shows held during the week.

Among the stars in attendance over the weekend was South African pop-amapiano star Tyla, who sat next to 42-year-old media mogul Kim Kardashian in the front row of the Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) After the show, the billionaire SKIMS founder posted a carousel of images on Instagram that included a picture of her posing next to Tyla. The “Kardashians” star is currently the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s 2023 spring campaign. Over the weekend, she was pictured in one of the brand’s luxurious stores in Milan as dozens of fans stood outside snapping pics of their idol.

“I love you Milan,” she posted. “I had to stop by the store to see the collection in stores since it just all arrived! What a surreal dream come true! And thank you all for coming to say hi to me there! I love you Domenico and Stefano for making my dreams come true 😘” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Tyla has recently been opening up for R&B star Chris Brown during the European leg of his “Under The Influence” tour. The tour opened in Dublin before hitting London, Birmingham, Paris and, most recently, Zurich.

The 21-year-old is among a handful of African acts signed to acclaimed US label Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, and is promoting her latest single, “Been Thinking”. This was Tyla’s first fashion debut, and she did it big, attending the show wearing a vintage archived look from the early ’90s. After the show Tyla attended a star-studded exclusive dinner outside the iconic Duomo di Milano, where she mingled with Kardashian, J Balvin, Ashley Graham, June Ambrose and other A-list attendees, including top international editors-in-chief, notable stylists and market editors.