LOOK: Nadia Nakai celebrates her dirty 30s

One fan in particular, took to Twitter to send Nakai a two page letter using the Notes App, thanking her for her contribution to the industry, for inspiring young kids and asking her to give her fans another album.

The note has been circulating on Twitter. Local rapper Nadia Nakai celebrated her dirty 30s on May 18, and thousands of her fans and followers took to social media to send her well wishes.





Some parts of the note read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN. Here's to many more years to come. Thank you for your gift of music, thank you for being you and helping inspire young kids like us through your music.





"You've always been you and always telling stories through your music, I respect you for that and your craft. I remember being so excited when you had that Archive shoot in Braam and made sure from school I go straight there, I was so scared to come greet you but the fact that I saw my favourite was enough".





The writer, who signed the note, "Some Random Someone" continued, saying: "Keep on quarantining and writing on your phone so you give us another fire album maybe?... You make everything look fashionable I'm not a Reebok fan but I most def dig the tracksuits and the kicks now because of you", it read.

Happy 30th Birthday Queen @Nadia_nakai 🔥👑🥺❤️Keep bosssing up. I love you ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/v1aL0L9zad — suka emabhozeni👑🔥 (@hlehlele2) May 17, 2020

On Instagram, the "Bragga" hitmaker posted a picture of herself in skin colour underwear.





She captioned the picture: "IMMA BE THAT Bitxh for another 30 years".





Celebrities like Vuyo Dabula, Monique Lawz and Jessica Nkosi commented on the picture.