LOOK: Nadia Nakai gifted a Rolex from her ‘secret Santa’

Nadia Nakai is one lucky girl after receiving a fabulous gift this Christmas. The rapper’s “secret santa” made sure to bring a bright smile to her face, with her luxury present – a Rolex watch.

Nadia took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of the expensive gift she had received. The award-winning artist in her caption wrote “Secret Santa said it’s gonna be an icy Christmas”. Her post also had emojis that were hearts and in love faces, a clear indication of how she felt about the gift and “secret santa”.

Well, who wouldn't love a Rolex. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Nadia may have been just showing off her gift but the identity of her “secret santa” was what the public seemed to be interested in. When it comes to Nadia’s relationship status there have been murmurs that she is linked to a certain South African rapper.

In August, Nadia revealed on an episode of popular YouTube show, “Drink Or Tell The Truth” with Lasizwe Dambuza that she had split from US rapper Vic Mensa. Since then she has kept mum on her relationship status but that has not stopped the rumours swirling of her dating rapper AKA. Ever since Nota Baloyi rambled about Nadia and AKA being in a relationship, the rumours have not died down.

The two rappers may be mum on the speculation but that has not stopped the chats. The two don’t post each other on social media even if they are out and about in the same circle. Nadia and AKA have good reason for keeping their rumoured relationship away from the public. The scrutiny is written on the wall.

First AKA is Nadia’s former record label boss Cassper Nyovest’s biggest rival. While Cassper and Nadia are on cool terms, fans might just take the relationship as a dig to the rapper. AKA’s past relationships have many fans saying Nadia should stay away. Some people are even shocked that AKA has found love after the passing of his fiancée Anele Tembe this year. It has been eight months since her tragic passing, surely AKA deserves to move on, or is it too soon?